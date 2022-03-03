Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker back for Stoke against Blackpool
Stoke can welcome back Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker for the visit of Blackpool.
Jagielka and Baker were cup-tied as City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in midweek.
Morgan Fox is halfway through a three-match suspension following his red card against Bournemouth.
Abdallah Sima is closing in on a return from back and groin problems.
Blackpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Gabriel.
The right-back had to go off after suffering a leg knock during the 4-1 win over Reading.
The Seasiders will also check if defender Marvin Ekpiteta came through the match unscathed after a recent hamstring problem.
A lengthy injury list still includes Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson.
