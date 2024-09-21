Phil Parkinson feels Wrexham had a tough game despite win over Crawley

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes it was a “tough afternoon” for his side despite a 2-1 win over Crawley.

The hosts’ win meant they maintained their 100 per cent winning record at Stok Racecourse Ground this season.

Wrexham tasted defeat for the first time this season last Monday against Birmingham, but the victory over Crawley means they keep top spot on goal difference.

Elliott Lee opened the scoring for the host after tapping home from a corner. Crawley found the leveller nine minutes into the second half when Armando Quitirna broke into the danger area and slotted away.

However, Wrexham found a winner late on through Max Cleworth, who nodded in at the back post from a George Dobson cross.

“It was a tough afternoon for us,” said Parkinson. “In the first three games of the season at home, we have been excellent.

“Today, we didn’t reach those levels with or without the ball, and we caused our own problems certainly in the first half by putting them on the counter attack.

“We have had games like that before here where you don’t play at your best for whatever reason and it is up to my staff and myself to look for those reasons.

“It is about getting the result and finding a way to win, and we have done that today, with a terrific cross and great finish from Max (Cleworth).

“I said in the build-up that I didn’t want to talk about being top too much because if we weren’t, I would be saying the table doesn’t work itself out till 10 games.

“Of course to win all four games at home in a higher division is amazing from the lads.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey said: “I thought we were very good today. We got nothing from the game but deserved a lot more than that. We didn’t defend two moments, which ultimately cost us.

“I think, on reflection of the game, we definitely deserved something from it.

“They are a good side and have really good players, but I thought we were very good today.

“I thought we dominated the game and had more chances than them, but we switch off for two moments and don’t put the ball in the net, that’s ultimately why we have come away with nothing.”

“We worked on Jeremy (Kelly) and (Ronan) Darcy coming inside of the pitch and the movements from the side to try and get in behind them.

“We did a lot of work on that yesterday and Thursday, and I’m really pleased to see that come off in terms of a training ground goal, but it wasn’t enough to get what I feel we deserve.”