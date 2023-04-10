Phil Parkinson taking nothing for granted after Wrexham earn vital win

Phil Parkinson warned the Vanarama National League title race was far from over after Wrexham inflicted a crushing 3-2 defeat on rivals Notts County.

Wrexham moved three points clear of County with a game in hand after former England goalkeeper Ben Foster sealed victory with a penalty save deep into stoppage time.

“Of course it’s a step in the right direction but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Wrexham manager Parkinson, whose side have four games remaining.

“The title race is not over until it’s mathematically ours. We’ve got work to be done, we’ve got to keep going.

“We’ve got to keep our feet firmly on the ground because we’ve achieved nothing yet.”

Wrexham’s co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both in attendance at the Racecourse Ground after receiving the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony earlier in the day.

The Hollywood actors were eventually able to celebrate, but only after County had led at half-time through John Bostock’s stunning free-kick.

Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy struck to give Wrexham a 2-1 lead before Kyle Cameron equalised 15 minutes from time.

But Elliot Lee quickly restored Wrexham’s advantage before the 40-year-old Foster, who came out of retirement last month after regular Dragons goalkeeper Rob Lainton was injured, saved Cedwyn Scott’s last-gasp penalty.

Parkinson, who felt the penalty award for handball was harsh, said: “Strikers produce big moments and goalkeepers equally, big players come up with the goods when it matters most.

“Fozzy is a huge presence, what a save. I feel that maybe he got in the lad’s mind a bit.

“You wouldn’t want any other goalkeeper in the goal with a last-minute penalty against him.

“It was a big moment for Fozzy, I brought him in for those moments and one’s happened today.

“But I’m very proud of the performance because when you have a huge game like this it’s important you turn up and we certainly did that.

“Friday’s defeat at Halifax was a bit of a wake-up call to us. We’ll use that to keep going for the rest of the season.”

County boss Luke Williams refused to give up on the title race completely after his side suffered just their third league defeat of the season.

Williams said: “In terms of the title that’s a hammer blow. But we still have an objective to play and strange things can happen. There is still a mathematical possibility with the number one spot.”

On Scott’s saved penalty, Williams added: “I don’t think a draw makes a huge impact.

“I wanted to see the net ripple and us take a point, but there’s 10 seconds left and it’s unlikely that we’ll concede or score again.

“Ultimately in the grand scheme of things it’s not going to make a huge difference.”