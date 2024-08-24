Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to keep enjoying themselves after Reading win

Phil Parkinson insists Wrexham have got to keep enjoying the challenge after their fine start to the League One campaign continued with a 3-0 win over Reading.

The hosts opened the scoring through Ollie Palmer’s header and soon doubled their lead after Elliot Lee scored from close range.

Andy Cannon netted a fine third just minutes into the second half and the Red Dragons’ boss has spoken of his pride at his side’s showing.

Parkinson said: “When it comes together like that obviously it’s very special for myself and the rest of the staff, but also the analysts as well, who spend a lot of time highlighting where we feel we can get joy, and we really got joy today, particularly on the right-hand side.

“There was a real steeliness about us today, it wasn’t just the football, it was the determination, the amount of times we sprinted back to win the ball back.

“I said to the lads at half-time that (they have) to really enjoy this, because every tackle, every block or every quality moment, the fans are right behind you.

“We’ve enjoyed today, we really have. All in all, the lads have concentrated (on) what we spoke about in training, and we’ve put it into practice.”

Parkinson also spoke about the importance of having key man Paul Mullin back fit after injury.

“It was important to get Paul a little bit of game time,” he said.

“He knows he has work to do, but it gives us another week now with (him) to have a tough week on the training ground and see if he can go that step closer to being involved again next week.”

Reading boss Ruben Selles believes his side did not do enough to trouble the hosts in the final third throughout the game, despite a bright opening 20 minutes.

He said: “It was a difficult game. We know coming here (that) it’ll be a team that comes direct and we will need to defend situations.

“I think we minimised them (early on). They tried to press, we read the pressure, but (we didn’t) put in that final cross.

“In one action that we should defend better we concede the first goal, and immediately we concede the second one in a situation we should win.

“I think we need to manage better, especially when we concede a goal.

“I think in some parts of the game we managed to control (it), until the final third (where) we didn’t have the freshness today to make some situations for us.

“It’s a hard lesson to learn today. They are a good team, but I also think that we could have done a little bit more.”