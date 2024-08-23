Philippe Clement backs Hamza Igamane to make Rangers mark this season

Philippe Clement believes Hamza Igamane will make his mark at Rangers this season as the Moroccan attacker moved closer to making a first appearance for the Light Blues.

The 21-year-old signed on a five-year deal from AS FAR in July for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be around £1.7 million.

However, the Ibrox club have been working on getting their summer signing up to the fitness levels required while Cyriel Dessers remains number one striker with fit-again Brazilian forward Danilo putting pressure on the Nigeria international.

However, ahead of the William Hill Premiership game against Ross County at Hampden Park on Saturday, Gers boss Clement outlined Igamane’s progress and offered a positive prognosis.

The Belgian boss said: “It’s difficult to put a date on that because until now he only did things with the team in short space.

“So we have a plan also on Sunday to work more on longer spaces, to have 11 against 11 with players from the academy so Hamza can do that part also.

“That’s his next step in his rehab now. It will be a few weeks. But maybe in the meantime I put him on the bench for five or 10 minutes. It can be possible. But he needs some time to grow.

“But everybody here in the team, they see the small spaces a lot of good things. Now to show it on a bigger space. Because he plays on a big space.

“I’m confident he’s going to make an impact on this season also, with his scoring capacities. Is it as a striker or as a winger? It can be in both positions.”

One new signing who has made a positive impact is Connor Barron.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Rangers on a four-year deal this summer after his contract at Aberdeen ended.

Barron’s form has saw him linked with a call-up for Scotland’s Nations League double-header next month against Poland and Portugal.

The former Don, who captained the Scotland Under-21 team in the past, would cherish a call from Steve Clarke but remains focused on Rangers.

He said: “Obviously my performance on the pitch is what merits that and if it comes along I’ll obviously be buzzing.

“But it’s outwith my hands, I do my talking on the pitch, I try to perform as well as I can and if it happens, it happens.

“But it’s all about me being a Rangers player and doing my job for the club.”