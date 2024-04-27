Philippe Clement does not believe Rangers’ morale suffered during poor run

Philippe Clement insists Rangers’ morale was not bolstered by the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts as it had not wavered during a tough spell.

The Light Blues’ cinch Premiership title hopes were dented by their first ever defeat against Ross County when they lost 3-2 in Dingwall and the goalless draw against Dundee at Dens Park which followed days later to make it two wins in eight in all competitions.

Clement believes the 2-0 win over the third-placed Jambos at Hampden Park courtesy of double from striker Cyriel Dessers which set up an Old Firm final on May 25, was due in part to the inherent belief in the squad.

With five post-split matches remaining, the Ibrox side are three points behind leaders Celtic and ahead of the lunchtime kick-off against the Buddies in Paisley, the Gers boss said: “If you don’t have the morale, you can’t play that way against Hearts.

“Hearts play a very good season, they took a lot of points, they have been a strong team.

“If you can win the game the way we did, you cannot do that if the morale is not good before the game. It is impossible.”

Although an exciting end to the season is promised – and there will be another Old Firm encounter at Celtic Park on May 11 – Clement will look no further than the game against fifth-placed St Mirren, who harbour hopes of a European spot.

The Belgian said: “I tell them win the next game. Of course. It is the only way, not only here, in every league.

“Everybody who is busy with more games loses his focus. It is about the next game and to show yourselves.

“We had a bad week but you need the next game to be there and if you win you need to win the next one also or it is not good.

“If you don’t win you need to react. It is game by game, as simple as that, putting all the energy into that. It is exciting.”