Philippe Clement expects James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to stay with Rangers

Philippe Clement expects skipper James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to be at Rangers next season.

Ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to bring two of his former players – full-back Tavernier, 32, and centre-back Goldson, 31 – to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

Both players are under contract until 2026 and ahead of the trip to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, the Gers manager was asked about the speculation surrounding two of his key men.

“Yes, I expect them to be here next season, that is my expectation,” said Clement, who revealed midfielder John Lundstram, out of contract in the summer, has been offered a new deal but has yet to accept, while Rangers are in contact with Abdallah Sima’s parent club Brighton regarding his most recent injury.

“My players come to speak with me if they have doubts or if they want to go or if they are out of contract. We have that relationship.

“If I need to speak to every player where there is a rumour about, then we won’t train too much.”

Lundstram, 30, is one of several Rangers players whose contracts expire in the summer and Clement is keen for him to extend his time in Govan.

The Belgian boss said: “There have been offers from the club, there is no agreement yet. That is the only thing I can say at the moment.

“I hope that (he stays). I know he loves the club and to be here but it depends on what you can offer as a club and what other clubs are offering.

“That is why I don’t like that important players get to the end of their contracts.

“I don’t think it is a good thing for a club. It is something that will never happen again while I am here.”

Clement insists there is still time for other out-of-contract players such as Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack to earn a new deal.

He said: “If somebody we could not count on enough in the season but he plays the next six games and he is the best guy on the pitch then it’s silly not to give a contract.

“So everything is still possible. It is in their hands.”

Sima had only recently made his return after picking up a hamstring injury in January while on AFCON duty with Senegal but he came off early in last Sunday’s 2-0 Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

Clement said: “We are in contact with Brighton about that for the next couple of weeks. I hope to see him playing again this season and he hopes that too.

“He is very motivated for that. He is a terrific lad, somebody with really strong mental strength, a really positive person so he wants to come back as fast as possible.

Winger Rabbi Matondo is a doubt after picking up a knock against Hearts while left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has been out since playing for Turkey last month, will be back training next week, along with midfielder Jack.