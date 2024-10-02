Philippe Clement ‘happy’ that contract issue with Ianis Hagi has been worked out

Philippe Clement revealed Rangers and Ianis Hagi worked together to solve a “contract issue” which saw the Romania international return to training with the first team.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the Ibrox club for more than a year after spending most of last season on loan at Spanish side Alaves and then being frozen out at the start of this season, with speculation suggesting that another appearance would trigger a wage rise.

Clement had said that Hagi – son of Romania hero Gheorghe – was free “to look out for other opportunities” but he has re-joined the group ahead of the Europa League clash with Lyon at Ibrox on Thursday night, albeit he is not in the European squad.

“It was a contract issue from before my time, so the issue is solved,” said boss Clement, who confirmed midfielder midfielder Mohamed Diomande is back in the squad after recovering from a knock.

“So both parties, the club and Hagi, came together and now it’s resolved.

“Clearly I’m happy then that this situation that I didn’t like to have, is resolved now.

“So it’s normal, he’s back in the squad training and getting him back to his best level is now the job.

“He’s not an option yet, so there’s a way to go of course, but the more players you can have that can make a difference for your team, the better as a gaffer.

“He behaved all the time well and our contact was good all the time, so there was never a problem between us.

“We met each other a lot of times here in the building, so he did everything what you expect from a professional player. In those situations it’s maybe not always the case, but he’s been an example in that way for sure.

“He trained with the second team and we let him play games with the second team to keep his fitness as high as possible.

“So we will see the next days, the next weeks, how that is. And it’s about fighting for the places in the squad, in the team. It’s the same for him as for other players.”

Asked if he got involved in trying to get both parties to find a solution, Clement said: “I don’t want to respond to that, that’s internal business.”

Clement’s side began their campaign in the revamped Europa League with a 2-0 win over Malmo in Sweden last week and they are looking for another run in the tournament.

Last season Rangers topped a group which included Spanish side Real Betis before losing to Portuguese outfit Benfica in the last 16, with the Belgian boss drawing comparisons with those two sides and Lyon.

The former Monaco boss said: “I think the European nights were the most special nights also, so I hope to see that tomorrow.

“But of course, we are also realistic about Lyon. It’s a very good team.

“It’s better for me than the teams we met in our group stage. I think it’s the level of Benfica, who we met last season.

“But you see the difference in budget and the money they’ve spent with this squad. I know a lot of players from this squad from my time in Monaco, but also the players who they brought in for 20, 25, 32 million. It’s a different world. We know that.

“But we’re going to fight with our qualities towards them like we did against Betis and Benfica, because it is also comparable in that way.”