Philippe Clement ‘in contact’ with Abdallah Sima after AFCON injury blow

Rangers boss Philippe Clement was hit by another injury blow after loan attacker Abdallah Sima was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations with a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old Senegal attacker has scored 15 goals since arriving on loan from Brighton in the summer.

The Senegal FA confirmed Sima would return to Rangers after he picked up the injury in training and a statement warned he could face a “long period of unavailability” after failing to get any minutes in the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The issue of injuries has peppered Clement’s time at Ibrox since the Belgian took over from Michael Beale in October and again a key player looks to be sidelined for a period of time.

Clement watched Rangers win through to the last 16 of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup with a 4-1 win over Dumbarton in wet and wild conditions

Goals from John Lundstram, Cyriel Dessers, skipper James Tavernier – from the penalty spot – and substitute Scott Wright proved too much for Stevie Farrell’s men, who scored a consolation through Matthew Sheils.

Asked about Sima’s situation, Clement said: “It is always dangerous to hear those things when they happen when you are not there.

“I always like to hear what my medical staff think about things so Abdallah is going to come back as fast as possible.

“I was in contact with him yesterday.

“He is going to come back as fast possible to make a good assessment and to see how long he will be out.”

The Gers boss was pleased that his side “did what I asked, to be professional” against League Two opposition.

Lundstram is one of five first-team players out of contract at the end of the season but Clement has not given up on the prospect of the former Sheffield United midfielder staying at Ibrox.

He said: “It is a financial thing between him and the club.

“Both parties show interest to do that, that’s clear, so we are going to see in the next couple of weeks and months.

“He is in a situation where he can sign somewhere else but it is clear that he feels good at the club and everybody tells me he is showing a better level than he did at the beginning of this season, so I want to see him continue like that then I think there will be a solution between the two parties.”

Sons boss Farrell questioned referee Alan Muir’s decision to award Rangers a penalty at 2-0 when Carlo Pignatiello tackled Rabbi Matondo inside the box.

He said: “We have the live feed as most clubs do and I watched it back straight away and it’s not a penalty.

“I said to the fourth official when we scored (3-1) that it would have made it a five or 10 minutes, real intense and difficult for Rangers (had the penalty not been given) but the reality is he gave the penalty, they got it and scored it.

“Ultimately I think we did very well, and gave a good account of ourselves.”