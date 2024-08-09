Philippe Clement ‘looking forward’ to Rangers’ temporary Hampden switch

Philippe Clement believes Hampden Park is the best solution to Ibrox’s unavailability as the Rangers boss prepares to take on Motherwell at the national stadium.

The Light Blues will use the Mount Florida venue as their temporary home – the first game is against Well on Saturday – due to a shipment delay impacting a one-stand refurbishment of their own ground and the Belgian is at peace with the move.

“I have been involved with the choices to make,” said the Gers boss, who has new signing Robin Propper, the 30-year-old defender signed from FC Twente, available.

“For me it was the best scenario and not only for the players but for sure the fans because we need to think about that and that was a priority for me, they could in a way feel at home, not travelling much more than usual, it is a little bit different but not a big difference.

“It would have been different if it would have been at Murrayfield or a big stadium in England for example, so I am really happy that the club could find a solution.

“I think for everybody that it is the best alternative. We are looking forward to it. You need to adapt.

“We know one thing, we will have 50,000 fans behind the team so that is a really important thing.

“It could have been a stadium for 20,000 people so you have the same amount (of fans) that you have at Ibrox and I know the fans will be behind the team to push them.

“I have already experienced half of Hampden filled with our fans who made a really good atmosphere so there will be double that so I expect more than double the atmosphere.”

Gers chairman John Bennett stated that the Govan club “aspire” to be back playing at Ibrox by the end of September but Clement showed caution when asked if he sought any assurances about the timescale.

“I don’t know if you have built a house or bought a house,” said the Light Blues boss. “It is in the hands of other people, not in the hands of the club.

“So until everything is done perfectly there are no guarantees in that way. Of course everybody is pushing to have it as fast as possible but nobody can give guarantees on that.”