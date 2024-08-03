Philippe Clement not happy with first-half display as Rangers are held at Hearts

Philippe Clement admits Rangers needed a half-time reset in the goalless draw against Hearts in the opening game of the William Hill Premiership season.

The Jambos had the best of the first half at Tynecastle before the Light Blues settled after the break with both sides having chances but having to settle for a point.

“I was not satisfied with the first half, the first half hour for sure,” said the Gers boss, who will assess the knee injury to attacker Oscar Cortes after he had to come off early in the second half.

“We lacked intensity in the duels. There were a lot of long balls where we didn’t win the first duel, also not the second duel, also not the third duel and because of that we came under pressure.

“With the ball, we were not calm enough, not brave enough to do the right things and be in the right positions.

“So it was really important to have those 15 minutes during half-time to put things straight, show them where we were going wrong and change that.

“It changed a lot in the second half. We took control of the game and played better football. We had good chances also and we dominated.

“I expect that to happen during the game, and that’s why we need experience on the pitch to guide things. Those are things to work on for the future.”

Rangers have already dropped two points in the title race and now have to get ready for the Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv in Poland on Tuesday night.

Clement said: “I think it was a fair result today. The first half was for Hearts, the second half was for us.

“We had good chances to finish off the game. I prefer to be decisive in the second half because then the other team cannot come back.

“It’s a progression in that way, and we need to say that it was a fair point that we got.

“Tuesday is again a massive game against a team who could rest this weekend to be fresh on Tuesday. We need to put all our focus on that.”

Steven Naismith, however, was adamant that his side deserved the three points.

“It was an entertaining game for a 0-0,” said the Hearts boss.

“I know the headlines will all be ‘Rangers have dropped points’ but I think we should have won the game.

“We created good chances, had really good moments, had more of them. First half our performance was really good.

“They then need to change what they are doing to try and get a foothold in the game and they did to a point but it was all in front of us, never really caused us too many problems.

“They are direct so they are going to get some chances off the back of that but I thought we played really well today. The only thing missing was a goal or two.”

Naismith had no qualms about a Hearts penalty claim being ignored when a Yan Dhanda cross hit the arm of Connor Barron inside the box.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a penalty, if I’m honest. Last season there was a big debate.

“Willie (Collum, head of referees) and the referees and the league have done a lot to clear things up and have a conscious effort to stop you guys asking that question to write about it.

“People will say it’s unnatural but, if you’ve played the game, there isn’t much he can do so I don’t think it’s a penalty.”

Asked if Colombia international Andres Salazar, linked with a move to Hearts, was at the game, Naismith replied “I think he was so we’ll see how that develops in the coming days.”