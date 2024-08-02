Philippe Clement predicting ‘interesting things’ from Rangers but urges patience

Philippe Clement has told Rangers fans they will see an “interesting” Gers team at Hearts on Saturday but admits it could be months before his new-look side are up and running.

The Belgian was speaking on the day it was announced he had extended his contract at Ibrox until 2028.

Clement has signed nine players in his bid to wrest the title back from Celtic albeit defender Robin Propper, who signed from FC Twente on Thursday, could be denied a debut this weekend due to paperwork, while Vaclav Cerny is unlikely to start and Hamza Igamane is a long way off appropriate fitness.

The Light Blues have been unconvincing in pre-season and ahead of the William Hill Scottish Premiership trip to Tynecastle, Clement said: “I am 200 per cent sure we are going to be much better in October, November and December and the months after.

“That is normal if you see how many players left the building, how many players came in to the building and how many young players who came in who still have to learn things.

“In that way it is a squad with a lot of potential, more potential than there was last season and so the idea is to improve as a club and become better.

“Does it mean tomorrow we are going to see the best Rangers, better than last season?

“I think you will see some interesting things. I am confident about that but we are not there yet, at our best, but that is asking the impossible.

“It is logical that there needs to be patience.

“You have players who adapt really fast, some players need weeks, some needs months to get used to things.

“I don’t know one manager in the world who can predict that. That is impossible to do. Of course you need time.”

Asked about the acquisition of Propper, the 30-year-old Dutch centre-half who was captain of FC Twente and who was signed as a replacement for departed Connor Goldson, Clement said: “He will bring leadership, coaching qualities on the pitch, he is going to give a good example for the younger players in how to be professional and he has really good qualities on the ball.”

After signing his new deal Clement revealed he had “fallen in love” with the Ibrox club.

The Belgian took over from Michael Beale last October and sparked an upturn in form that included a League Cup triumph and briefly brought them back into title contention before Celtic pulled away in the closing stages.

Rangers’ board have seen enough so far to be convinced that Clement, whose initial deal ran until 2027, is the man to lead them forward over the long term.

“I have a really open and transparent relationship with the board,” the manager told Gers’ website.

“In every meeting that we have had you feel the passion and desire to make the club better and that is the same for me.

“I have fallen in love with the club, with the fans, the stadium and with the city.“I see huge potential and now we need to make the club better and stronger in every department, that is our goal, and we are all really aligned about that.”