Philippe Clement proud as Rangers grind out win at St Mirren

Philippe Clement was proud of his Rangers side after they battled tough conditions to grind out a 1-0 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren.

The Gers boss described the 3-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday as a great advert for Scottish football but he was less enamoured by the game in blustery Paisley.

The Light Blues’ in-form striker Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal of the windswept match after 14 minutes, taking his tally for the season to 12, as the Ibrox men kept up their pursuit of leaders Celtic.

“After the Hibs game, I said it was a good advertisement for Scottish football, the way the two teams played with tempo, good combination play, attacking actions, real intensity and high tempo,” said Clement, who refused to confirm the widely-reported Rangers interest in Brazil left-back Jefte.

“Today was the opposite, because of the circumstances. I’m not the guy who can control circumstances – that’s not my job. My job is to see that my team is ready for all circumstances, and they were today.

“I’m even prouder of them than I was after the Hibs game, because this was more difficult.

“After a good game with good football, in the way we want to play and the way we train also, we adapted to the circumstances here where you cannot play good football.

“You need to do it in a different way and it’s not so easy because it’s not the way you train or work.

“You need to have personality, resilience, structure, hard work and doing the right things with the ball in a different way to what we are used to.

“They did that, better in the second half than in the first half. You need some time to adapt, so that was part of the story also.

“But it was a very mature performance and this is what you need if you want to win trophies. You need to be ready in all circumstances.”

The Ibrox club have reportedly reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old Jefte, currently on loan with Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

However, as has been his way during the January transfer window, Clement remained tight-lipped and said: “If there’s nothing signed with the player I can’t say anything.”

A frustrated Stephen Robinson believed his side did enough to get something for their efforts.

The Buddies boss said: “Ultimately (I feel) frustration. I thought we deserved a point at least out of the game.

“We pressed a very good team really well, won the ball back on numerous occasions and showed composure in very difficult conditions with the wind and pitch.

“We pushed a very good team all the way and the difference was a fantastic finish.

“I have to give credit. With the conditions, the wind, it was an incredible goal and that is the difference between the teams.

“Rangers knew they were going to be tested and we did that.

“The conditions didn’t suit either team. It wasn’t like it suited us more than them.

“We didn’t have a Dessers in the team that could make the difference by taking a chance.

“But if we play like we did, we’ll win more games than we lose.”