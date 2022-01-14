14 January 2022

Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne available for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2022

Aston Villa new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne are in contention to face Manchester United.

Barcelona loanee Coutinho is likely to be on Villa’s bench due to a lack of match fitness while Digne, who has signed from Everton, could replace Matt Targett at left-back.

John McGinn is banned, Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey are injured, Jaden Philogene-Bidace is rested and Trezeguet is on international duty with Egypt.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are expected to return for United at Villa Park.

The trio missed Monday’s FA Cup third-round win against the same opposition through injury issues. Phil Jones and Dean Henderson are also set to be available having been absent for the 1-0 victory.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are suspended for the Villa rematch, while Paul Pogba (thigh) remains sidelined. Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Digne, Luiz, Sanson, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Young, Traore, Buendia, Coutinho, Archer, Ings, Watkins.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Elanga, Sancho, Diallo, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo

