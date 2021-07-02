Pierce Sweeney leaves Swindon less than a month after signing for club
Swindon have terminated the contract of Pierce Sweeney by mutual consent.
Sweeney will become a free agent after he decided his future will not lie with the club due to personal reasons, despite only signing for the club last month on a two-year contract.
A statement by Sweeney on the Robins’ website said: “I would like to thank Swindon Town FC for the opportunity to be part of the club, however due to family circumstances at this current moment I am unable to fulfil relocating to be part of the team.
“My family and I have thought about this decision and feel our commitments require us to remain in Exeter for the foreseeable future. I am grateful to the chairman Lee Power for allowing this to happen.”