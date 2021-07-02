Pierce Sweeney leaves Swindon less than a month after signing for club

Pierce Sweeney in action for Exeter (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:17pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Swindon have terminated the contract of Pierce Sweeney by mutual consent.

Sweeney will become a free agent after he decided his future will not lie with the club due to personal reasons, despite only signing for the club last month on a two-year contract.

A statement by Sweeney on the Robins’ website said: “I would like to thank Swindon Town FC for the opportunity to be part of the club, however due to family circumstances at this current moment I am unable to fulfil relocating to be part of the team.

“My family and I have thought about this decision and feel our commitments require us to remain in Exeter for the foreseeable future. I am grateful to the chairman Lee Power for allowing this to happen.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Swindon

PA