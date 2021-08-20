Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return for Arsenal’s London derby with Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s defeat at Brentford (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:19pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Arsenal could welcome back captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Sunday’s London derby at home to Chelsea.

Aubameyang missed the 2-0 loss at Brentford after returning a positive Covid-19 test, as did fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Alex Runarsson and winger Willian.

Willian could also return while Lacazette and Runarsson are still missing, as are defender Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), striker Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Thomas Partey (both ankle) while new signing Martin Odegaard is not available as he awaits a visa.

Christian Pulisic will miss out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.

The USA forward is fully vaccinated and has not experienced any symptoms, but is in self-isolation.

Midfielders Hakim Ziyech (shoulder) and N’Golo Kante (ankle) could return, while £98million recruit Romelu Lukaku may make his second Chelsea debut.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Balogun, Martinelli.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, James, Ziyech, Kante, Lukaku.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Arsenal

Preview

PA