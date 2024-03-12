12 March 2024

Play-off chasing Altrincham hammer struggling York

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2024

Altrincham boosted their National League play-off hopes with an emphatic 6-1 victory over York at the J Davidson Stadium.

The hosts were on course for victory after just two minutes as an Eddie Jones ball went in off goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy for an own goal.

Justin Amaluzor doubled the lead in the 26th minute and Jake Cooper added a third on the stroke of half-time.

Maz Kouhyar pulled one back just after the hour but an Alex Newby double, either side of a Chris Conn-Clarke effort, put the result beyond all doubt.

