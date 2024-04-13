13 April 2024

Play-off chasing Gateshead slip up again as Maidenhead claim late win

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Gateshead’s National League play-off push suffered another setback following a second defeat of the week after Maidenhead came from behind with two late goals to secure a 2-1 win.

Having lost at Fylde on Thursday night, Gateshead got themselves in front through a penalty from Luke Hannant in the 54th minute.

The Magpies, who were on an unbeaten four-game run, fought back to equalise with six minutes left when Kevin Lokko flicked the ball in after a free-kick.

Maidenhead then snatched all three points in the third minute of stoppage time when striker Shawn McCoulsky ran onto a long ball to slot home a dramatic winner, which ended any lingering relegation worries.

