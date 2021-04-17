Play-off chasing Halifax come from behind to beat King’s Lynn

Jake Hyde scored for Halifax
Jake Hyde scored for Halifax (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:25pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Halifax recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim a 4-2 National League victory over King’s Lynn.

Michael Gash opened the scoring for the struggling visitors in the 13th minute before Sonny Carey found King’s Lynn’s second in the 25th minute.

Play-off chasing Halifax then managed to claim a goal back before half-time when Billy Chadwick scored, with Jake Hyde then producing an equaliser three minutes later.

Five minutes after the break Halifax grasped the lead for the first time when Luke Summerfield picked up a Hyde ball and fired it home to make it 3-2.

Jack Earing then sealed the 4-2 victory with a 57th-minute strike into an empty goal.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Halifax

PA