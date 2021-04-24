Play-off hopefuls Wrexham and Chesterfield lose ground after stalemate

Wrexham hosted Chesterfield
By NewsChain Sport
16:56pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Wrexham and Chesterfield lost ground in the National League play-off race after a goalless draw at the Racecourse Ground.

Chesterfield forced the first major opening after 25 minutes when Danny Rowe’s dink found Kairo Mitchell, who was denied by a smart stop from Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton.

Spireites keeper Grant Smith produced a low save to keep out Gold Omotayo’s effort two minutes later.

Mitchell twice threatened for Chesterfield after the break but was denied again by Lainton before glancing a header wide.

The visitors came even closer after 62 minutes as Joel Taylor’s effort came back off the bar before Fraser Kerr’s strike was cleared off the line.

Chesterfield substitute Tom Whelan fired over the bar before teeing-up Nathan Tyson, but Lainton was on hand again for Wrexham.

