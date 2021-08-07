‘Pleased but not ecstatic’ – Paul Warne wants more from Rotherham despite win

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said he was “pleased but not ecstatic” after his team swept aside Plymouth 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

The Millers had a two-goal cushion by the break and could afford to take their foot off the gas a little in the second half.

Freddie Ladapo poked in the opener against his former club after reacting quickest to a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Ben Wiles doubled the advantage after he picked out the top corner clinically after being found at the backpost by Michael Smith.

The Millers had chances to be out of sight in the second period, with Mickel Miller guilty of spurning two good opportunities.

Further chances were not taken by Rotherham in the final stages but the job had already been done.

Warne, who is hoping to earn a third straight promotion from this level after last season’s relegation from the Championship, said: “I thought we deserved the win. Plymouth had a lot of the ball but I don’t know if my goalkeeper made a save.

“Overall, I am pleased but not ecstatic. There were pockets of really good play from us but we should have really got the third goal. Then it would have been a more comfortable afternoon.

“There were some good performances in there. Overall I am pleased that we won.

“I liked how we looked dangerous in the final third and looked organised.

“The atmosphere was electric. The whole place had a really good feel. I enjoyed that.

“I thought that third goal was just a little bit elusive and at 2-0 it’s always a little bit concerning because if they do get a goal, the pressure is on us to see it out.”

Plymouth offered little real goal threat, with boss Ryan Lowe feeling mixed emotions.

He said: “You don’t want to lose any game, particularly the first game of the season with the fans back in. It was a real buzz.

“I thought we had some good spells in the game. The first goal was a little bit of luck on their behalf.

“The second goal I was disappointed with because we had the ball and they got a cross in too easily.

“I thought we had some good spells. The quality from set-pieces was very good, we just couldn’t stick it in the back of the net.

“It’s small margins. They have come from the Championship. Rotherham away is always going to be a tough ride.

“There was a lot of good stuff although the result doesn’t reflect that. I’m disappointed but pleased with some aspects of the game.”