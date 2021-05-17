Plymouth academy graduate Ollie Tomlinson signs new contract at the club
Plymouth have announced that defender Ollie Tomlinson has signed a new deal at the club.
The 18-year-old, an Argyle academy graduate, made his senior debut for Plymouth in the Papa John’s Trophy in September before featuring in two Sky Bet League One matches earlier this month.
Manager Ryan Lowe told Argyle’s official website: “I’m delighted for Ollie, he’s worked really hard and is fully deserving of an opportunity to continue his development at Argyle.
“He had to be patient for his chance last season but his attitude was first class, and he gave a good account of himself when he got into the team at the end of the season.
“It’s only fair and right that we give him the chance to keep pushing and improving at the club, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in the year ahead.”