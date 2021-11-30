Plymouth ban over 25 supporters after crowd disturbance in Wigan defeat

Plymouth have banned more than 25 supporters for their involvement “in serious disorder and breaching of ground regulations” in Saturday’s defeat to Wigan at Home Park.

Argyle issued a statement in the wake of the 2-1 loss confirming “a disturbance broke out in the Barn Park End during the closing stages”.

An investigation was launched and Plymouth have now confirmed both two-and-a-half-year and indefinite bans have been issued.

Tuesday’s update read: “The club has made progress in its investigation into disturbances during Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Wigan Athletic at Home Park.

“Since the conclusion of Saturday’s fixture, we have worked with the police and our security partner to identify those responsible for the trouble and ensure that such behaviour is rooted out of our club.

“Our investigation team has reviewed a combination of CCTV, match footage and body cameras from security staff and police officers operating at the fixture.

“We thank all supporters who have shared information and footage with us as part of our evidence gathering.

“As a result, in consultation with Devon and Cornwall Police, over 25 individuals have had their ticketing accounts immediately suspended due to involvement in serious disorder and breaching of ground regulations at Home Park.

“Internal investigations will continue, and the club is working closely with Devon and Cornwall Police to identify further individuals found to be involved in the disturbances.

“We will provide a further update once the police investigation is concluded, and write to those affected in due course to inform them of their suspension.

“Stadium bans will be issued to all identified individuals. Each ban has been calculated on a case-by-case basis, with a mixture of time-limited (2.5 years) and indefinite bans issued based on the severity of offence.”