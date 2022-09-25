25 September 2022

Plymouth beat Ipswich to take top spot in League One

Plymouth soared to the League One summit with a 2-1 comeback home win over pacesetters Ipswich.

Morgan Whittaker hit a thumping 75th-minute winner from the edge of the area shortly after Bali Mumba cancelled out Freddie Ladapo’s opener.

Previously unbeaten Ipswich went close to a stunning equaliser in stoppage time when former Argyle goalkeeper Christian Walton headed off the crossbar.

Ladapo, another former Plymouth player, had put Ipswich ahead in the 39th minute with a shot which took a deflection off home defender Dan Scarr and looped over stranded Argyle keeper Michael Cooper.

Cooper made a brilliant one-handed stop to keep out substitute Tyreece John-Jules’ deflected effort from the right.

And Argyle levelled in the 69th minute when Mumba’s shot nestled in the corner just out of the range of a full-stretch Walton.

Walton made a fine save to deny Whittaker in the 73rd minute as Argyle went in search of a winner.

But there was little he could do about Whittaker’s thumping strike two minutes later which took a slight deflection off Town’s Lee Evans.

Walton went forward deep into added time as Ipswich looked to rescue a point but the keeper’s header came back off the underside of the bar.

