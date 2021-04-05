Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe hits out at ‘disgraceful’ display

A fuming Ryan Lowe branded his Plymouth side’s display “disgraceful” as they shipped three second-half goals against Shrewsbury

Argyle’s Will Aimson turned the ball into his own net before Shaun Whalley and Nathanael Ogbeta completed a comfortable 3-0 League One victory for the hosts.

Former Shrewsbury striker Lowe delivered a brutal assessment of the performance and warned his players he would not accept a repeat.

He said: “It was disgraceful, disgraceful from the minute they scored. We had no energy, desire, commitment to get back in the game and that’s the first time I’ve seen that in my managerial career.

“It was the worst attacking performance I’ve seen, especially second half, we gifted them three goals.

“I’ve told them in no uncertain terms that won’t happen again. If they think the season is going to peter out over the next six games they’ve got another thing coming. I won’t accept performances like that.

“That performance does not epitomise me, my staff and the club. I apologise to the fans watching that at home and hopefully it is the first and last time I have to say that.

“I didn’t see it coming at all and people will make excuses saying two games in as many days, but I don’t care, I would have loved to be out there playing two games in 72 or so hours.

“Did we work hard enough to get anything from the game? No. Did we work hard enough to give the game away. Probably, yes.”

Stand-in boss Aaron Wilbraham paid tribute to Shrewsbury’s “ruthless” second-half display.

He said: “I thought the boys have had a determination since the defeat to Northampton on Friday. They came in over the weekend with a focus in their eyes and took it into the game today.

“The manager said at half-time the players had shown real promise in the first half and urged them to keep going and they did and it was nice to get a few goals and enjoy the latter stages of the game.

“I think the front two of Shaun Whalley and Daniel Udoh worked hard and were constantly linking up and causing problems for them throughout.

“The third goal from Nathanael was a special one again. He has scored two with his right now and it was nice for him to get two in a row after losing a goal against Hull.

“He has been great ever since he has come into the team and it’s great to see.

“It could have been more today, we had a lot of chances and it was great to earn a clean sheet today.

“It is an important victory and the lads were ruthless in their attacking and defending in that second half.”