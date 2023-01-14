Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher happy to leave Ipswich with a point

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said his team “kept going” and got what they deserved in a top-of-the-table 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Meanwhile, his opposite number Kieran McKenna said he was “disappointed’ with the result but could not have any complaints about it.

Bali Mumba rescued the point for Plymouth in the third minute of time added on and kept them seven points clear of third-placed Ipswich.

Wes Burns struck with an angled volley and both sides hit the woodwork in a pulsating encounter in front of a sold-out 29,069 crowd.

Burns broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and lifted the roof off the Portman Road stadium when his shot flew past Michael Cooper.

But Mumba fired Argyle level with a shot that took a slight deflection off Cameron Burgess and sent their 2,144 fans home happy with the point.

Schumacher said: “I really enjoyed it (the game) and felt that at the start of the week when we were speaking about the game. We were really excited for it because it’s two teams whose styles match.

“We were aggressive and tried to be positive and get on the front foot against a really strong Ipswich Town team and I’m pleased for them that they kept being positive and got something from the game which I felt we more than deserved.

“A lot of the teams that come here to Portman Road sit in and try and be compact but they wear you down and you get beat, we felt that the best was for us was to try and take the game to them, try to be on the front foot, go man for man, force then into mistakes if we could and then create opportunities if we can.

“The attitude and the belief the players showed was good – we kept going and we were positive and got what we deserved.”

Ipswich thought they were on their way to chipping off some of Plymouth’s lead at the head of the league, but were ultimately pegged back.

McKenna said: “It was a big game, probably the biggest crowd, best atmosphere – we are disappointed at the moment but there’s a long way to go in the season and if we manage our emotions correctly then we will be stronger for the experience today.

“I don’t think we can have too many complaints to be fair, I think both teams had chances and both teams will feel like they deserve to get something out of the game.

“I think that 1-0 up, I don’t think Plymouth did a lot for the equaliser – if I’m honest it’s not like we were defending a barrage of shots and crosses.

“There was some fortune with the goal, it takes a big deflection and loops up into the top corner, but the only thing I’m interested in is the bits we can do better.

“We wanted to win the game but it was important not to lose it so we have to take the point look forward and move onto the next game.”