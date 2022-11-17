Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher signs two-year contract extension

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher has signed a new deal keeping him at Home Park until the summer of 2027.

The 38-year-old has signed a two-year extension as he approaches one year in charge at the club.

Schumacher took over as Plymouth boss following the departure of Ryan Lowe in December 2021 and the team are currently sat top of the Sky Bet League One table with 13 wins from 18 games so far this season.

His efforts have also seen him earn back-to-back League One Manager of the Month awards in September and October.

Upon signing his new deal, Schumacher told the club website: “I’m delighted. It means everything. The support that I have received from the board, Andrew (Parkinson) and Simon (Hallett) over the last 12 months that I have been manager has been incredible.

“For me, signing this extension says I believe in the plan. I’m fully committed to it, and I have been since the day we came down here. I work hard every single day to try to achieve that.

“This contract is another step in the plan. The commitment that the club has shown me, and that I have shown to them, shows that I believe in the plan.

“I don’t take it for granted. The football club is a huge part of the city. I understand that having been here for a few years now. I know what it means to everybody. The support from the fans has been different class.

“I will continue to work hard for everyone at the club, and the fans, and we can all look forward to some good days in the future.”