Plymouth continue summer signing spree as Ryan Broom joins on loan

Plymouth have signed Ryan Broom on a season long loan deal from Peterborough (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:29am, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Plymouth have made their eighth signing of the summer with Ryan Broom joining on a season-long loan from Peterborough.

Broom began his professional career at Bristol Rovers and has had loan spells at Taunton, Bath and Eastleigh.

He joined Cheltenham in 2018, scoring 10 goals in 73 league appearances and helped them reach the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

In 2020, Broom signed for Peterborough for an undisclosed fee and went on loan to Burton in January, scoring two goals in 11 games for the Brewers.

