Joe Edwards was sent off as Plymouth drew at Bolton
07 January 2023

Plymouth extend lead at top despite draw at Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
07 January 2023

Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton.

But Steven Schumacher’s side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards’ late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The Devon side might have snatched victory late on only for Argyle old boy Will Aimson to clear off the line from the visitors’ recent New Zealand recruit Ben Waine.

In a rip-roaring finish, fifth-placed Bolton also went close to a first goal and first win over their opponents since January 1993.

Instead, substitute Elias Kachunga’s low drive hit an upright with goalkeeper Michael Cooper beaten.

Cooper earlier came to the Home Park side’s rescue, saving a point-blank effort from Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson.

In a bad-tempered finale with Bolton angered by Plymouth’s perceived time-wasting tactics, Trotters boss Ian Evatt was booked by referee Declan Bourne.

Then, as six minutes of stoppage time drew to a close, Pilgrims skipper Edwards received his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Owen Beck.

