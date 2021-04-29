Plymouth hoping to call on Conor Grant for visit of Sunderland

18:21pm, Thu 29 Apr 2021
Plymouth midfielder Conor Grant could be in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Sunderland.

Grant, who has not featured in Argyle’s last four fixtures, has returned to training following a groin problem.

Sam Woods (hamstring) and Adam Lewis (ankle) are out, while fellow defender Will Aimson is doubtful having missed last weekend’s loss at Oxford with an ankle issue.

George Cooper and Gary Sawyer are long-term absentees.

Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin may be involved at Home Park.

McLaughlin, who has missed the last five matches, has made good progress in his recovery from a hernia and will be assessed.

Black Cats manager Lee Johnson said a couple of unnamed players were nursing niggles following the midweek loss to Blackpool.

Tom Flanagan is not yet ready to return following foot and hamstring issues, while Jordan Willis, Arbenit Xhemajli (both knee) and Dion Sanderson (back) remain unavailable.

