Plymouth to promote mental health awareness on shirt sleeves in FA Cup

Plymouth will promote mental health awareness when they travel to Premier League Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Oxford-based sport culture retailer The Terrace, the League One club’s shirt sleeve sponsor for the third round victory over Huddersfield, has this time donated its space to local social enterprise Livewell Southwest, which provides integrated health and social care services to people across Plymouth and parts of Devon.

The players’ shirts will instead carry the message, “It’s okay not to be okay” alongside Livewell Southwest’s 24/7 crisis support telephone number during the game, which is being screened on BBC digital platforms.

The Terrace director Carl Sewell said: “We had a lot of fun in the third round, with a victory to add to that, spirits are high, and it was a no-brainer for us as a brand to continue that support and sponsor the club once more for the fourth round.

“However, upon reflection, we felt as a brand there were some things more important right now than us showing off our logo on a sleeve again, so it is with great pleasure that we can hand the limelight to an organisation who are doing remarkable things for mental health in Plymouth.

“By shining the spotlight on Livewell Southwest, we can hopefully help raise awareness to any Argyle fans struggling, and remind them that it really is okay to not be okay and there is an organisation waiting to help.”

Dawn Slater, director of people and professionalism at Livewell Southwest, added: “We want the Green Army, their families and friends to know that it’s okay to not be okay. Help is at hand if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health.”