Plymouth sign defender Brendan Galloway
11:36am, Wed 21 Jul 2021
Plymouth have signed defender Brendan Galloway on a short-term deal until January.
The 25-year-old has featured in all four of the Pilgrims’ pre-season matches so far while on trial at the club.
Galloway began his career at MK Dons and became their youngest ever player at the age of 15 when he came on as a substitute in a FA Cup tie against Nantwich.
He made 20 appearances for Everton after joining them in 2014 and had loan spells at West Brom and Sunderland during his time at Goodison Park.
He joined Luton in 2019, but made just six appearances for the Hatters before leaving in the summer.