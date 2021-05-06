Plymouth skipper Gary Sawyer hangs up boots due to injury
Plymouth captain Gary Sawyer has been forced to retire from football due to injury.
Sawyer, who made 298 appearances for Argyle and won promotion twice during two spells at the club, suffered an ankle problem during a Papa John’s Trophy loss to Norwich in September.
The 35-year-old defender has been advised by his surgeon to retire from playing or risk life-changing damage to his ankle.
He will take up an ambassadorial role at Home Park when his contract expires this summer.
“This isn’t the way I’d want to do it, especially with no fans in the ground and I can’t say goodbye, but I have to look forward, being given the opportunity to work in the club,” Sawyer told Argyle’s official website.
“The fans are the reason I wanted to sign back at the football club. We’re so well supported and it’s such a great place to be.
“Fans have always been amazing with me, on and off the pitch. I could never ask for more from them, and I’ll miss having that.
“I’ve had an amazing and long career. I’m 36 in July. I haven’t left anything out there, I’ve tried to achieve everything I could achieve.
“It’s hard when someone tells you that you can’t do your dream job any more. I’m gutted, it does hurt, but it’s important I make the right decision.”