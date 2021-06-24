Plymouth snap up goalkeeper Callum Burton
Plymouth have signed goalkeeper Callum Burton on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old made 27 league appearances last season with Cambridge, keeping nine clean sheets as Mark Bonner’s team clinched promotion from the fourth tier of English football.
Burton started his career at Shrewsbury, making one appearance before joining Hull, who loaned him to Salford and Chesterfield prior to the move to Cambridge.
He established himself as Cambridge’s first choice keeper during the second half of a campaign which resulted in promotion from League Two.