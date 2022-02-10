10 February 2022

Plymouth to assess Dan Scarr ahead of Shrewsbury clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2022

Plymouth will check on the fitness of Dan Scarr ahead of their match against Shrewsbury.

The defender was feeling his hamstring towards the end of Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Crewe.

Romoney Crichlow, the loan signing from Huddersfield, could replace Scarr if he is ruled out.

January recruit Steven Sessegnon is still recovering from a hamstring problem.

Shrewsbury are without Luke Leahy through suspension.

The midfielder completes a two-match ban after collecting a 10th booking of the season.

Deadline-day signing Tom Flanagan could make his belated debut.

The former Sunderland centre-half missed the goalless draw with Wycombe in midweek through illness.

