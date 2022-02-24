24 February 2022

Plymouth waiting on Joe Edwards for Rotherham clash

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2022

Plymouth will check on Joe Edwards ahead of the visit of League One leaders Rotherham.

Edwards missed the midweek defeat at Cambridge with a niggle and he will be checked ahead of the game.

Steven Sessegnon made his debut off the bench at the Abbey and boss Steven Schumacher must decide whether he is fit enough to start.

They will remain without Dan Scarr, who faces another four weeks out with a torn hamstring.

Rotherham have no fresh injuries for the long trip.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has returned to training after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature.

Will Grigg is out for the season with a hamstring problem of his own, while Mickel Miller is also struggling with a similar issue.

Defender Angus MacDonald is now fit enough to start after a lengthy absence earlier in the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news