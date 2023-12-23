23 December 2023

Points shared as AFC Fylde come back against Dagenham

23 December 2023

AFC Fylde and Dagenham & Redbridge were forced to share the spoils as they drew 1-1.

Having come close just minutes beforehand, Inih Effiong gave the Daggers the lead in the 40th minute, pouncing on a rebound from Ryan Hill’s initial shot to fire home at the back post.

Fylde striker Luke Charman caused problems and had a good chance go over the bar just before half-time and the hosts found the equaliser in the 76th minute when Harry Phipps turned the ball into his own net.

A point lifts the Coasters off the bottom of the National League table, while Dagenham remain 18th.

