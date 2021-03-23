Police Scotland ‘investigating alleged racial abuse’ after Rangers-Slavia game

Rangers v Slavia Prague
Rangers v Slavia Prague (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:26pm, Tue 23 Mar 2021
Police are investigating racist abuse reported by Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during his team’s Europa League defeat by Slavia Prague.

Police Scotland announced they were looking into the incident 24 hours after confirming that they were investigating a criminal complaint filed by Slavia against Kamara.

Kamara said he was the victim of “vile, racist abuse” by Slavia player Ondrej Kudela during last Thursday’s game at Ibrox. Kudela and his club have denied the claims.

A police statement read: “We can confirm we are investigating incidents of alleged racial abuse and a reported assault following the match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday, 18 March, 2021.

“Officers are liaising with both clubs and enquiries are continuing.”

Slavia alleged Kamara assaulted Kudela after the game, which saw the Czech league leaders win 2-0 to set up a quarter-final against Arsenal.

They filed a criminal complaint through the Czech Embassy and stated they were in direct contact with police in Glasgow.

The racism allegations have since been lodged with police.

