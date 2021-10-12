error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Port Vale ban supporter for life over racist message sent to Orient goalkeeper

By NewsChain Sport
12 October 2021

Port Vale have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter for sending a racially abusive message to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

The abuse came to the attention of Vale following their 3-2 win over Orient on October 2.

Once the Staffordshire club were made aware of the message, they released a statement to reiterate their zero tolerance stance against racial abuse and apologised to the player while launching a full investigation.

The person who sent the message has since been interviewed by the police and the matter is now being dealt with by the criminal justice system, Vale revealed on Tuesday.

The ban takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

A statement on port-vale.co.uk read: “Both clubs would like to reiterate our zero tolerance stance to abuse of any kind and thank fans who condemned the individual responsible for the message and offered support to the player.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least two dead as plane comes down in densely-populated California suburb close to High School

world news

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news

Adele claims she lives in LA because she can’t ‘afford’ London house prices

celebrity