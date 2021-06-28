Port Vale clinch signing of Stevenage midfielder Tom Pett
14:54pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Port Vale have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Tom Pett.
The 29-year-old will officially join the club when his contract with Stevenage ends on July 1.
Pett has made over 170 appearances in the English Football League, with Lincoln and in two spells at the Lamex Stadium.
Valiants manager Darrell Clarke told the club website: “He has a lot of experience at League Two level and has proved he is capable of contributing to a winning team in this division during his time at Lincoln.
“He is a dependable presence in the middle, capable of playing a few different roles if required, and has shown he has an eye for goal.”