Port Vale loan Huddersfield defender Mustapha Olagunju
17:52pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Port Vale have announced the loan signing of teenage Huddersfield defender Mustapha Olagunju until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old started his career at the XYZ Academy and progressed to Kent Football United before signing for Huddersfield in the summer of 2018. He has since had loan spells at Tadcaster Albion as well as Welling.
“Port Vale Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Huddersfield Town defender Mustapha Olagunju, who has signed on loan until the end of the season subject to EFL and FA clearance,” a statement on the Valiants’ website said.