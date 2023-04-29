Port Vale stay up despite defeat at Charlton
Port Vale were able to celebrate retaining their League One status for next season despite a 3-2 defeat at Charlton.
The loss left Vale five points above the relegation zone with one match remaining.
The Addicks took the lead in the 14th minute, Tyreece Campbell drilling a low shot home after Albie Morgan’s cross dropped to him inside the penalty area.
Steven Sessegnon went close to adding to Charlton’s advantage but his 25-yard effort dropped narrowly wide of the right upright.
Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made it 2-0 after 58 minutes, winning a 50-50 duel and then bending the ball emphatically past Vale keeper Aidan Stone.
James Plant cut the deficit soon after, lashing in from six yards from a Mal Benning corner.
Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer denied the visitors an equaliser, pushing away Tom Conlon’s free-kick.
Miles Leaburn restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage in the 77th minute after the striker was cued up from close range by Rak-Sakyi.
Port Vale cut the deficit just before the end of seven minutes of stoppage time, Matty Taylor converting from the spot after Terell Thomas handled Dennis Politic’s shot.
