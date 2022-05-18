Port Vale still sweating over injured Chris Hussey for Swindon clash
Port Vale still have an injury doubt over Chris Hussey ahead of the play-off semi-final second leg against Swindon.
Hussey missed the 2-1 first-leg defeat after failing to shake off the knock he suffered against Exeter on the last day,
Dave Worrall is set to keep his place at wing-back if Hussey is ruled out again.
Jamie Proctor is pushing for a recall after a lively cameo as substitute.
Swindon are likely to be unchanged after their first-leg win.
Head coach Ben Garner kept faith with the same starting XI that beat Walsall on the final day.
Garner has reported no new injuries other than a few bumps and bruises.
Harry McKirdy continues up front after his double in the first leg took his goal tally for the season to 23.
