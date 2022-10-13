13 October 2022

Port Vale suspend season ticket holder amid discriminatory abuse allegations

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2022

Port Vale have suspended a current season ticket holder pending a police investigation following a number of allegations of discriminatory abuse during the recent Sky Bet League One match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Vale were beaten 1-0 by Wednesday on October 1, with Will Vaulks scoring a long-range goal during the second half.

The allegations were received via the Port Vale Reporting Line, which is where supporters can leave details of the stand, row and seat number of any such incidents.

“Port Vale Football Club is committed to providing a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for all supporters and has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discriminatory abuse and anti-social behaviour,” a club statement read.

