17 November 2022

Port Vale top scorer Ellis Harrison suspended for visit of Charlton

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2022

Port Vale top scorer Ellis Harrison will miss the visit of Charlton.

Harrison serves a one-game ban after a late booking against Oxford took him to five yellow cards for the season.

Boss Darrell Clarke is set to make changes after that 4-0 defeat.

Midfielder Ben Garrity is fit enough to start having come off the bench at the weekend.

Charlton are without goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott.

The 26-year-old Ghana international suffered a broken finger last week which has ruled him out of the World Cup.

Craig MacGillivray deputised in the 3-3 draw with Burton and will keep his place.

Eoghan O’Connell has a knee injury and Mandela Egbo is a long-term absentee after rupturing his quad.

