Port Vale top scorer Ellis Harrison suspended for visit of Charlton
Port Vale top scorer Ellis Harrison will miss the visit of Charlton.
Harrison serves a one-game ban after a late booking against Oxford took him to five yellow cards for the season.
Boss Darrell Clarke is set to make changes after that 4-0 defeat.
Midfielder Ben Garrity is fit enough to start having come off the bench at the weekend.
Charlton are without goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott.
The 26-year-old Ghana international suffered a broken finger last week which has ruled him out of the World Cup.
Craig MacGillivray deputised in the 3-3 draw with Burton and will keep his place.
Eoghan O’Connell has a knee injury and Mandela Egbo is a long-term absentee after rupturing his quad.
