Port Vale’s Devante Taylor facing fitness test ahead of Southend clash

Port Vale v Salford – Sky Bet League Two – Vale Park
Port Vale v Salford – Sky Bet League Two – Vale Park (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:58am, Fri 29 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Port Vale will check on Devante Rodney ahead of the visit of Southend.

The seven-goal forward has missed the last two matches with a stomach injury and remains a doubt.

Tom Pope is still recovering from a broken arm but James Gibbons is fit after a hamstring injury.

Caretaker manager Danny Pugh returns to the dug-out after a period of self-isolation.

Nathan Ferguson will go straight into the Southend squad.

The 25-year-old midfielder has completed his switch to the Shrimpers from Crawley on an 18-month deal.

Timothee Dieng returns after a one-match ban following his red card against Mansfield.

Veteran midfielder Alan McCormack is set to miss out with a calf injury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Port Vale

Preview

PA