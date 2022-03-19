Port Vale’s win at Bradford caps ‘amazing week’ – Andy Crosby

Port Vale assistant Andy Crosby hailed an “amazing week” after they made it three wins in a row with a 2-1 victory over Bradford to move within two points of the play-offs.

Ben Garrity, with his 12th goal of the season, and James Wilson clinched the points at Valley Parade to follow up the previous home successes over Crawley and Mansfield.

Crosby, who continues to lead the side in Darrell Clarke’s absence, was delighted with the performance.

Crosby said: “It’s been an amazing week to take nine points – we’d talked about making a good week a great week. The people at this football club never fail to amaze me.

“The first half was a bit scrappy and we missed so many moments to open them up.

“It was something we spoke about at half-time and we came out and went straight on the front foot to take advantage.

“It’s a bigger than normal League Two game in terms of numbers so we had to affect their crowd. We didn’t want to give them energy.

“Ben Garrity came forward to get the goal and Willo (James Wilson) had an incredible 25 minutes where the level of his play was really good. I’m delighted he got the goal for us for all his endeavour.

“There’s more to come from Willo. He’s better technically than the level we are playing at.”

Winger David Worrall missed two good chances to give Port Vale the lead in a scrappy first half.

Bradford responded through Andy Cook, whose shot deflected off Brad Walker and hit the bar.

But Garrity put the visitors in front, pouncing on the loose ball after Gareth Evans half-cleared Wilson’s cross.

Wilson then added a solo second although Bradford felt Yann Songo’o was fouled by Jamie Proctor in the build-up.

Sub Charles Vernam pulled one back but Mark Hughes suffered his third home defeat as Bradford manager.

Hughes said: “We’ve got to appreciate that teams will come up against us and will recognise the way we have played the last couple of games.

“That would have shown them you’ve got to have a gameplan to nullify the good play that we’re capable of. Certainly in the first half, I thought Port Vale did a good job in that regard.

“We needed to shift the ball a little bit quicker and be a bit more dynamic when we’re looking to play out. We were a little bit slow in our work and they were able to tie us down.

“I thought we needed someone to just get a grip of the football, resist a challenge, drop a shoulder and show a little bit of guile and disguise – make a statement to show we’re here to play.

“We stuck at it and showed good intent and lots of energy expended – at times misplaced energy.”