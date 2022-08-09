Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley eyeing cup draw with rivals Southampton

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup after seeing his troops dump Championship side Cardiff out of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored to send the League One side through following a 3-0 win.

Cowley said: “We’d love to have them [Southampton] at Fratton Park.

“I got to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with Lincoln so I believe in the magic of the cup and the romance of football. Never say never.

“This was a good night for us. To make that amount of changes coming to a Championship club, and to keep a clean sheet and win, is really good.

“We had to earn the right in the first half with a side that had five players who were 21 or under. They earned our trust and the senior players supported them really well.

“We defended well from the front from the beginning, we also put our bodies on the line when needed.

“We are unbeaten in three games this season, which is a good start for us, and it’s a step in the right direction in the journey we are on for self-improvement.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison wasn’t happy his players failed to make a statement and try to force their way into the side to face Birmingham on Saturday.

“I am at a loss at the moment. They were poor goals – just clear the ball and defend properly,” said Morison.

“They were given a chance to get selected for the weekend game against Birmingham but they didn’t take it.

“It means I’ve got a free hit in selection this weekend because nobody can complain if I don’t pick them.

“It is difficult to take a positive. We had numerous opportunities and they had a third of what we had and scored three goals. It’s really frustrating.

“It was really positive at half-time and I was expecting more of the same in the second half. But that didn’t happen and we really need to show up on Saturday.”

Morison also confirmed Cardiff had turned down a bid for striker Isaak Davies from Burnley.

He added: “They made an offer. It’s got rejected as he’s not for sale.

“Unless a player comes to me and tells me he doesn’t want to be here and he wants to leave, then we’ll look at the situation.

“But as far as I’m concerned we are not selling our young players for anything. He will play an important part for us this season.”