Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson to miss Plymouth clash with hip injury

16:59pm, Mon 20 Sep 2021
Portsmouth captain Clark Robertson will miss Tuesday’s game against Plymouth with a hip injury.

Robertson picked up the issue in training last Thursday and the central defender is still waiting to find out the extent of the problem.

Connor Ogilvie has a quad injury and will again be absent after he sat out Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge.

Pompey could also be without Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent.

Plymouth captain Joe Edwards has been suffering from a thigh problem but he should return on Tuesday after he missed Saturday’s win at AFC Wimbledon.

If Edwards is still out, Jordon Garrick will be in line to start after he made his full debut at the weekend.

Plymouth could welcome back Danny Mayor after six weeks out with a thigh injury.

However, James Bolton, Niall Ennis and George Cooper are all injured and are unavailable for the trip to Fratton Park.

