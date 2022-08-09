Portsmouth ease past 10-man Cardiff in EFL Cup

Three second-half goals enabled Portsmouth to avenge their defeat to Cardiff at the same stage five years ago as they progressed to the Carabao Cup second round with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored to send the League One side through.

Cardiff nearly got a nasty shock inside two minutes when Pigott caught Eli King dithering on the ball before firing in a shot which forced Jak Alnwick to go full stretch to make his first save for the club and push the ball away for a corner.

Home skipper Joe Ralls fired a left-footed shot just wide in the sixth minute and had another attempt diverted for a corner.

Six minutes later the home side thought they had taken the lead, only for Mark Harris’ touch from Vontae Daley-Campbell’s driven cross to be ruled out for offside.

Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths then came off his line to meet a Ralls free-kick only to lose the ball in contact with one of his own players.

The ball bounced dangerously in his box but Ollie Tanner could only manage to hit his effort over the bar.

Cardiff’s best chance of the opening period came nine minutes before the break after a run from half-way by Aston Villa loan signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace set up Harris for a shot which was cleared off the line by the lunging Sean Raggett.

Portsmouth made the breakthrough in the 58th minute when a poor defensive header by Curtis Nelson allowed Curtis to burst into the box and set up Pigott, whose scuffed shot went in off the post.

Ten minutes later a pull on the shirt of Michael Morrison earned the visitors a penalty which Curtis dispatched with aplomb.

Then Bishop rose higher than anyone at the far post at a corner and headed home for the third goal 18 minutes from time.

To add insult to injury, Cardiff debutant Daley-Campbell was sent off in the last minute for a challenge on Joe Rafferty.